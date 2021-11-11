Carson’s foul smell is fading, but residents still want to escape

A view of the Dominguez Channel from Avalon Boulevard. A foul odor is emanating from the channel and public health officials are advising Carson residents to avoid prolonged outdoor activities between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

As the hydrogen sulfide gas that stunk up Carson for more than five weeks begins to diminish, residents are still desperate to escape the unpleasant smell, with many hoping to extend their stays at hotels.

At a virtual town hall Wednesday, Los Angeles County officials said that the gas, at one time more than 200 times above California’s “nuisance” level, had significantly decreased in most areas.

But the odor, which has been likened to rotten eggs, farts and vomit, may continue to linger, said Jason Low, head of the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s air monitoring division.

Residents have complained of headaches and nausea, with about 3,000 housed in hotel rooms paid for by the county. Others have stayed put while accepting free air purifiers or reimbursements for them.

