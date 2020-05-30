The Grove, The Americana at Brand and Palisades Village to resume in-store shopping Monday

The Grove is seen deserted during the COVID-19 crisis on April 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Caruso retailers are reopening their popular outdoor malls Monday at the Grove in Los Angeles, The Americana at Brand in Glendale and Palisades Villages in Pacific Palisades, the company announced Friday.

“Guests can celebrate warm sunny days with an outdoor stroll among friends and family at Caruso’s collection of popular open-air properties,” a news release from the company states.

The announcement comes after retailers across L.A. County were allowed to reopen for in-store shopping Tuesday, after more than two months of closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as long as they follow county health and safety guidelines.

The Caruso real estate development and hospitality company released its own health and safety standards for its retail, residential, office and resort spaces, as well as its restaurants.

For employees, the measures include training on COVID-19, entry screening, personal protective equipment handouts, physical distancing and staff meeting guidelines.

Additionally, contactless hand sanitizer stations will be available for patrons near all entry and exit points, and face coverings and physical distancing will be required.

Once public restrooms reopen, the company said, an attendant will be present to clean and monitor occupancy, ensuring that no more than 50% of stalls are in use at any given time. The “Family Room” and “Mother’s Room” will be closed temporarily.

Customers will still have access to curbside concierge services at all three locations, with contactless pick up options. However, valet parking and car wash services will be temporarily suspended.

The trolley at both The Grove and The Americana at Brand will also not be in service for some time.

The properties have remained open to the public throughout stay-at-home orders, with fountains and lights on, although stores were shut for in-person shopping.

A list of retailers that will be open as of Monday are available on each of the property’s sites: The Grove, The Americana at Brand and Palisades Village.