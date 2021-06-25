Bail for driver in road rage shooting death of Aiden Leos reduced

Bail was reduced Friday from $500,000 to $100,000 for a woman accused of being an accessory to the road rage killing of a little boy on a Southern California freeway.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Larry Yellin told defendant Wynne Lee that if she is able to post bail she must agree to GPS monitoring, will not be allowed to drive and cannot have any contact with her boyfriend, Marcus Eriz, who is accused of murder.

Six-year-old Aiden Leos was shot while riding in his mother’s car on State Route 55 on May 21. Prosecutors allege that Eriz was riding in a car driven by Lee and fired the shot when the boy’s mother made a hand gesture after being cut off.

The 23-year-old Lee appeared in court in person for the first time, following appearances by video from jail, The Orange County Register reported. Lee earlier pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact and concealing a firearm inside a vehicle.

Eriz has also pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.