From the “Hurriquake” to a destructive freeway fire, the biggest pro sports contract in history and everything in between – 2023 will be remembered for several major news events in the Los Angeles area. KTLA is asking viewers to vote for the most important and most impactful stories of the year to be included in our Year in Review coverage. Voting is open now until Dec. 24. Mobile users tap here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction