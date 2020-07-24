Cat found duct taped in box in Highland Park

A cat was found taped up in a box in Highland Park.

A couple adopted the cat, named Gaia, after someone posted a photo of her on the Nextdoor app.

The couple has spent about $1,200 so far on vet bills and they’ve established a GoFundMe page for donations to help with Gaia’s recovery.

They’re hoping to find the person who left the cat.

Anyone with information on the driver or the incident is asked to contact the LAPD Animal Cruelty Task Force at the 24-hour notification hotline at 213-486-0450 or email actf@lapd.lacity.org.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 23, 2020.