Cat trapped between brick walls is rescued by officers in Cathedral City; officials search for owner

A cat was rescued after becoming trapped between two brick walls earlier this week, and officials are now trying to track down her owner, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services said Thursday.

The feline was discovered in a precarious predicament in the 67100 block of Rando Road on Tuesday morning after a concerned resident called Animal Services to report the cat meowing, according to a news release from the agency.

Officer Matthew Perez was the first to arrive at the scene. He tried to free the cat himself, but the 6-year-old dilute calico kitty became scared and would “ball up and make itself bigger,” Perez said in the release.

He called his supervisor and explained the frightened feline would need to be sedated.

The supervisor sent out Officer Cole Woods with a tranquilizer, which calmed the cat and allowed officers to pull her to safety.

She was then taken for treatment to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms where a veterinary technician applied lubricant to her eyes and provided the feline with fluids.

The cat is “doing great,” Woods said.

Now officials are trying to figure out the feline became trapped in the first place as they also look to find the owner.

“I am so happy our officers safely saved this cat and we gave her the veterinary care she needed,” Animal Services Director Julie Bank said in the release. “The great mystery is just how did this cat get stuck? Regardless, we’re going to do everything we can to get her back to her rightful owner.”

Bank also reminded people to microchip their pets, which makes it easier to reunite separated animals with their families.