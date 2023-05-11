Three Angelenos face multiple felony charges after they led police on a pursuit and intentionally crashed into an officer Thursday morning, according to the Burbank Police Department.

The three people, 20-year-old Fernando Garcia, 18-year-old Raybon Johnson and a 17-year-old boy, were caught trying to steal a catalytic converter in the 300 block of North Avon Street about 5:15 a.m., police said in a news release.

Police arrived within 60 seconds and and the thieves fled in a gray Dodge Challenger and a white Cadillac CTS, authorities said.

The driver of the Dodge intentionally crashed into a police vehicle, and the driver and passenger exited their car and got into the Cadillac, which then led other officers on a high-speed pursuit, authorities said.

“The assault caused significant damage to the police vehicle and injured the officer,” said the release. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

The Cadillac driver ultimately stopped at Magnolia Boulevard and Mariposa Street, where the three fled on foot. Two were quickly captured, while the third was caught after a perimeter was set up.

While searching the Dodge and Cadillac, officers found a handgun and “evidence further indicating the suspects were involved in the crime of stealing catalytic converters,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said they are “looking into the possibility these same suspects are responsible for additional crimes in Burbank and surrounding cities.”

The trio is due in court on Monday.