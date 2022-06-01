At least two cats and two dogs died and several others were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out inside an East Hollywood pet store.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to Pet Joy on the 800 block of Virgil Avenue around 6:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found the business, which is in a row of one-story commercial businesses, filled with smoke.

It took about 25 minutes for firefighters to gain access and fully extinguish the fire while rescuing 15 animals from inside.

Two cats and two dogs died in the fire, LAFD officials said. Eight other dogs and three cats were exposed to smoke and were receiving medical oxygen for smoke inhalation.

Los Angeles Animal Services was called to respond to the scene to provide care and support for the injured animals.

No humans were injured in the fire, which LAFD officials said is under investigation.