Several cats rescued more than a year ago are seeking new homes, but animal rescuers say they’ll need special arrangements to fit their unique needs.

The cats were part of an October 2022 seizure at an animal rescue facility in Littlerock, a small community located about 11 miles southeast of Palmdale.

During that operation, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant that resulted in more than 200 animals being removed from the facility due to the organization’s “failure to comply” with state and county animal care laws, including exceeding the number of animals allowed and neglecting to provide proper medical care for the animals.

One of the cats rescued in October 2022 deemed “not suited” for indoor life is shown in this undated photo. Los Angeles County officials are attempting to find new homes for of these 20 cats.

The dozens of animals were dispersed among the County’s seven animal care centers and were evaluated, treated and held as evidence as the case advanced through the court system.

Gradually, the court has released some of the animals to be adopted. This month, 80 cats were released after more than 14 months in holding and are now available for adoption.

While DACC officials have been awaiting this day for months, they stress that many of the cats are, unfortunately, not suited for the average cat owner.

“Some of the recently released cats may be unsocialized and require special homes,” officials said in a news release.

In total, 20 cats are considered to be “not fully domesticated” and are not suited to life as an indoor cat. But DACC says they are still “full of character” and would thrive as barn cats, warehouse cats or family cats whose primary living arrangements are outdoors.

The cats will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and medically cleared prior to adoption and are ready to provide companionship (and rodent control) for their new families (or employers).

“Finding placement for unsocialized cats is particularly difficult,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “We are compelled to ask for the public’s help for these cats, who have endured long confinements and neglect, and deserve a second chance at a fulfilling life.”

Officials hope that these cats can find new places to live out purposeful lives with love and care in an environment that suits their unique needs.

If you are interested in adopting, you can email your nearest DACC animal care center:

For more information about the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, click here.