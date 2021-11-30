Caught on camera: Mom followed, robbed after returning home from walk with baby in Hancock Park

A mother was robbed just moments after returning to her Hancock Park home from a walk with her infant in a caught-on-camera incident over the weekend.

The incident occurred about 5:10 p.m. Nov. 28 after the victim returned from the walk while pushing a stroller.

Video shared by the Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday shows the woman entering her front driveway after a gate opens. Meanwhile, the video also shows two men getting out of a car that had just parked across the street from the home.

As she is walking up her front steps, the men walk past the front gate before turning and entering the driveway.

The men confront the woman and demand that she hand over her property, police said.

The victim hands one of them her diaper bags and bottle cooler, one of which is tossed between the men, the video shows. The men eventually run away and get back into the silver sedan with tinted windows and drive north, police said.

The woman then gets the baby out of the stroller, looks back to the fleeing men and heads to the front door, the video shows.

In a news release, police said the woman feared for her and her child’s safety.

One of the men is described being about 20 to 29 years old. He was wearing a light-colored mask, a black hoodie, red sweats with white writing or a logo and white shoes.

The other man also appears to be between 20 and 29, he was wearing a black face mask, a gray hoodie, black sweats and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Wilshire robbery Detective M. Flores at 213-922-8217.