Police in Santa Ana are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was seen on video pushing a fellow grocery store patron to the ground, causing severe head trauma in a caught-on-video attack.

The incident occurred on May 29 inside the Northgate Market at 700 South Harbor Boulevard, Santa Ana police said in an advisory.

The suspect pushed the victim, who fell back and hit his head on the ground. The victim, who was not identified, suffered “substantial head trauma” and was hospitalized, police said.

The assailant was with a woman and two infants who eventually left the store.

Video released by police Thursday shows the attack and the aftermath. The man walked toward the woman, who is seen leaving two shopping carts behind, grabbing the children and also walking away.

Police called the incident a random assault.

The victim told authorities he does not remember getting into any kind of verbal confrontation with the assailant, and he does not know the man.

The attacker apparently said something to the victim before assaulting him.

The victim was hospitalized for more than a week with a skull fracture and internal bleeding to the brain, Sgt. Maria Lopez told KTLA.

The victim took a hit financially because he took so much time off work while he was hospitalized, Lopez added.

The assailant is described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, long black shorts, black socks, black and white sneakers and a white face mask.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Nunez at 714-245-8357.