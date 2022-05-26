A man has been arrested after allegedly carjacking an 81-year-old woman who was feeding homeless people in Redlands, police said Thursday.

The incident was reported about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Stater Bros store at 11 E. Colton Ave.

The victim of the carjacking told police she had been in the parking lot to provide meals to homeless people in the area.

While she was handing out meals from the open trunk, the suspect allegedly forcefully took the keys from her and got into the driver’s seat of her vehicle, police said.

Video released by police showed the victim tried to open the door of the vehicle after the suspect had gotten in, but she was not able to.

The suspect then allegedly drove off while the victim was still holding onto the driver’s door and she was knocked to the ground.

She was not injured.

The man was then seen entering the westbound 10 Freeway, with the rear hatch of the stolen vehicle still open, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers spotted the stolen vehicle, a 2015 Kia Sportage, in a parking structure along the 500 block of East 11th Street in downtown L.A. Wednesday evening.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Roberto Carlos Sanchez Jr. and he was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

Redlands police then headed to Los Angeles for the investigation and confirmed that Sanchez was involved in a carjacking at the parking lot in Redlands.

He was transported to West Valley Detention Center in San Bernardino where he is being held on suspicion of carjacking and elder abuse. His bail was set at $250,000.

