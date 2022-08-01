A store owner in Norco a sent an armed robber running for his life early Sunday in a dramatic incident that was captured on surveillance video.

An employee who reached out to KTLA said the video shows a man armed with an assault-style rifle walk into the Norco Market at 816 Sixth Street, point the weapon at the owner, and order him to put his “hands in the air.”

Within just a few seconds, the owner steps behind a glass display and fires a shotgun at the suspect, who immediately runs out of the store screaming and shouting, “He shot my arm off!”

A second camera in the parking lot shows the suspect jump into a dark-colored BMW SUV with at least three accomplices, and then drive away.

It was unclear if, or how badly, the suspect was wounded.

The employee told KTLA the store owner called 911 and was later transported to a hospital with a possible heart condition, although he is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office 951-776-1099.