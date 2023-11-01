In a bit of serendipity, the Hollywood actors’ strike against television and movie producers hit its 111th day on Wednesday, Nov. 1, which is 11/1 when written numerically.

To celebrate the coincidence, SAG-AFTRA encouraged members to join union officials at Disney Studios in Burbank ahead of more negotiations later Wednesday.

Tuesday was “productive,” negotiation insiders told Variety, and there’s “cautious optimism” about a deal being reached.

If that optimism bears out, the timing could have big implications.

“The studios have warned that they must get a deal this week in order to be able to produce partial seasons of scripted network TV series,” Variety reported.

Details on a potential deal remain shrouded in secrecy, but important issues include financial topics and the use of artificial intelligence.