CBS sends email cutting overtime pay for assistants, retracts statement hours later

The CBS logo is seen at headquarters of the CBS Corporation, in New York City on August 6, 2018. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The backlash was swift.

Early on Tuesday, CBS sent out emails to assistants working on shows from affiliated producers informing them that the studio was no longer going to pay for overtime and that it was retroactively cutting overtime hours already approved and submitted.

The news spread like wildfire after recipients shared screenshots of the emails on social media, broadcasting their dismay about a move that was estimated to cut their pay by some 30%.

Just hours after the furor erupted, CBS issued a correction. A second email was sent out to assistants working for producers and writers with deals at CBS Studios that were targeted with the original emails to “correct” and “clarify” the initial notifications. CBS said there was, in fact, no plan to cap hours or retroactively change pay, according to emails reviewed by The Times.

