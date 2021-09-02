CDC asks the unvaccinated to stay home as Labor Day weekend travel picks up

Millions of passengers are expected to travel this Labor Day holiday weekend but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking the unvaccinated to stay home in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said earlier this week.

With more than 3,000 flights scheduled, LAX is expected to be the third-busiest airport in the nation when it comes to Labor Day weekend travel.

Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 2, 2021.