Breaking News
U.S., Taliban sign deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan
Live Now
KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News

Cecily Myart-Cruz becomes 1st woman of color to lead L.A. teachers union

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cecily Myart-Cruz speaks during a 2019 news conference on union negotiations. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Cecily Myart-Cruz speaks during a 2019 news conference on union negotiations. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The L.A. teachers union has elected the first woman of color, Cecily Myart-Cruz, to lead the organization, part of a familiar and experienced team that will include outgoing union President Alex Caputo-Pearl, who was elected as a vice president.

“I’m proud of the way we have worked with members to create a union that is inclusive, that is a fighting union, that cares not only about educators, but about parents, the community and students,” said Myart-Cruz, 46, who as union president assumes a role of influence and power in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest in the nation.

Myart-Cruz received nearly 69% of the vote to represent some 31,000 Los Angeles teachers, school nurses, counselors and librarians. The next closest was Marisa Crabtree, with nearly 11% of the vote in the five-candidate field. Crabtree had proposed to turn the union more toward classroom and teaching issues, while deemphasizing politics.

But Myart-Cruz said she sees the fight for political influence as essential to improving teaching and classroom learning conditions.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter