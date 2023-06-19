Juneteenth celebrations are in full swing across Los Angeles County as Black Americans and others celebrate the newest federal holiday.

June 19 marks the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free from Union soldiers. The historical event occurred in Galveston, Texas. President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021.

Here is a roundup of the Juneteenth celebrations taking place across Los Angeles:

The Leimert Village Juneteenth Festival will be held at Leimert Park Village until 9 p.m. Monday. Musicians such as Jasmine Sullivan, Too Short and Wale will perform during the event. About 300 Black-business vendors will be on-site and food will be available.

El Segundo will host its second annual Juneteenth Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Attendees can enjoy live music, arts and crafts and a kid-zone area. Black-owned business vendors will also be in attendance. The event is sponsored by Black in Mayberry, a nonprofit organization that aims to combat racism through the arts.

The fourth annual Juneteenth Drive-Thru Parade in Inglewood will kick off at 1 p.m. near La Brea Avenue and Manchester Boulevard and conclude at Inglewood City Hall.

A Juneteenth Fireworks Spectacular will take place at Cabrillo Beach at 8:30 p.m. Monday at 3720 Stephen S. White Drive in San Pedro. The fireworks show is sponsored by Juneteenth 400, a nonprofit organization that started in San Pedro and the Port of Los Angeles.

The Ovation Hollywood shopping center’s Juneteenth celebration will include live music, a Black-owned business marketplace, a photo booth and family-friendly entertainment from noon until 4 p.m. Monday. The event is entirely free and open to the public.

Libraries throughout Los Angeles County will host various Juneteenth celebrations such as book clubs, storytimes and more. The events will occur until Saturday. For more information, click here.