L.A. celebrates Día de los Muertos amid the pandemic

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, celebrating Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, continued in Southern California, but in a different way.

Día de los Muertos is both a remembrance and celebration for loved ones who have passed away. Observers of the holiday, which begins late on Oct. 31 and ends Nov. 2, typically visit loved ones’ gravestones and build “ofrendas,” or altars, decorated with candles, flowers, food and drink.

It is believed that the gates of heaven are opened every year late on Oct. 31, and the spirits of deceased children are allowed to reunite with their families for 24 hours. Then Nov. 2 is when the spirits of deceased adults join their families.

Angelenos would typically find cultural affairs around the city with dance rituals, music performances and plenty of folks in “calaca,” or skeleton, costumes—but this year many of those events were either canceled, have gone virtual or were altered to abide by public health COVID-19 protocols.

However, organizers, say this year’s celebrations are important because so many lives have been lost to COVID-19.

The Day of the Dead is celebrated in many Latin American countries in addition to Mexico.

