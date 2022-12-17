California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced Saturday that famous mountain lion P-22 was euthanized.
The cougar had apparently been struck by a car shortly before he was captured on Monday. Prior to his capture, he had been accused of attacking pet Chihuahuas in the Hollywood Hills.
The 12-year-old cougar was a certified star, even by Los Angeles standards. His prowl in front of the Hollywood sign made for a compelling National Geographic photograph, and each sighting in and near his adopted home in Griffith Park created a buzz of excitement.
Many local leaders remembered P-22 for increasing public interest in protecting wildlife.