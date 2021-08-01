Celebrity stylist Marco Pelusi honors UCLA frontline nurses with beauty makeover event

A celebrity stylist who wanted to give back to the frontline nurses who put their lives at risk during the pandemic held a special makeover event Sunday to honor them.

Marco Pelusi, an award-winning hairstylist and artist, teamed up with one of his longtime clients who works with the nursing department at the University of California, Los Angeles to pick out five nurses for a beauty makeover.

“These nurses have given their all and then some over the last year and I wanted to say ‘thank you’ in some way,” Pelusi said. “We thought this would be a great way to honor them as well as put a smile on their face.”

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 1, 2021.