Celebrity tattoo artist arrested in Valley Village DUI crash that killed 25-year-old YouTuber

Corey La Barrie, left, is seen in an undated photo shared by his mom and brother on Instagram. At right, Daniel Silva is transported from the scene of a suspected DUI crash in Valley Village on May 10, 2020. (OnScene.TV)

A celebrity tattoo artist was arrested on suspicion of murder in a Los Angeles DUI crash that killed a 25-year-old YouTuber who was a passenger in his car, authorities said Monday.

Daniel Silva was speeding in his McLaren sports car eastbound on Huston Street when he lost control, veered off the road and crashed into a stop sign and a tree near Carpenter Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Sunday in Valley Village, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

“The driver of the McLaren exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid,” LAPD said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and took both men to a hospital, where the passenger died.

Authorities have not identified the man who died, but the Los Angeles Times said it was YouTube star Corey La Barrie, who died in the crash on his 25th birthday.

La Barrie’s mom, Lissa Harrison, wrote on Instagram that her son was killed Sunday after getting into a car with a drunk driver and that the “accident killed him instantly.”

“No words can describe the sadness I feel … It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief,” the mother wrote.

The YouTuber’s brother also took to Instagram to pay tribute to La Barrie Monday.

“My brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving… this is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do i dont how I’m suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already,” he wrote.

La Barrie’s last tweet thanking fans for their birthday wishes went viral Monday, with fans mourning the internet personality.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call LAPD Detective Sinclair at 818-644-8033 or Detective Buenaventura at 818- 644-8035. Those who wish to leave a tip anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.