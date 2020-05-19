Celebrity tattoo artist charged with murder in Valley Village crash that killed 25-year-old YouTuber

Corey La Barrie, left, is seen in an undated photo shared by his mom and brother on Instagram. At right, Daniel Silva is transported from the scene of a suspected DUI crash in Valley Village on May 10, 2020. (OnScene.TV)

A 26-year-old celebrity tattoo artist has been charged with murder in connection with a crash that killed a YouTuber who was a passenger in his McLaren, officials announced Tuesday.

Daniel Silva, of North Hollywood, faces one count of murder for the May 10 crash that left Corey La Barrie dead. The YouTuber died on his 25th birthday.

Silva was speeding in his sports car eastbound on Huston Street in Valley Village when he lost control, veered off the road and crashed into a stop sign and a tree near Carpenter Avenue, according to the the Los Angeles Police Department.

Both men were taken to a hospital, where La Berrie died.

In announcing Silva’s arrest, police described the crash as a DUI.

La Berrie’s mother, Lissa Harrison, wrote on Instagram that her son died after getting into a car with a drunken driver and that the “accident killed him instantly.”

La Barrie’s last tweet thanking fans for their birthday wishes went viral the day after the crash, as fans mourned the internet personality.

Silva, who appeared on the reality television competition series “Ink Master,” faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

The crash remains under investigation by the LAPD.

