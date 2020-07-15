Celebrity tattoo artist pleads no contest in Valley Village crash that killed YouTuber

Corey La Barrie, left, is seen in an undated photo shared by his mom and brother on Instagram. At right, Daniel Silva is transported from the scene of a suspected DUI crash in Valley Village on May 10, 2020. (OnScene.TV)

A celebrity tattoo artist has pleaded no contest in connection with a crash that killed a YouTuber in Valley Village in May, officials announced Wednesday.

Daniel Joseph Silva, who appeared on the reality television competition series “Ink Master,” entered his plea Tuesday to one count of gross vehicular manslaughter, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On May 10, Silva was speeding in his McLaren eastbound on Huston Street when he lost control, veered off the road and crashed into a stop sign and a tree near Carpenter Avenue, according to the the Los Angeles Police Department.

Passenger Corey La Barrie, 25, died. The internet personality had a popular YouTube page.

In announcing Silva’s arrest, LAPD described the crash as a DUI. He was originally charged with murder in connection with the crash and faced 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

In entering the no contest plea, Silva now faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 13, officials said.