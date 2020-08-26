Celebrity tattoo artist sentenced for Valley Village crash that killed 25-year-old YouTuber

Corey La Barrie, left, is seen in an undated photo shared by his mom and brother on Instagram. At right, Daniel Silva is transported from the scene of a suspected DUI crash in Valley Village on May 10, 2020. (OnScene.TV)

A 27-year-old celebrity tattoo artist was sentenced Tuesday in connection with a Valley Village crash that killed a YouTuber who was a passenger in his McLaren, officials said.

Daniel Joseph Silva of North Hollywood was sentenced to a year in jail, five years of formal probation and 250 hours of community service, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release. He also faces a suspended prison sentence of four years if he violates the terms of his probation.

Silva, who appeared on the reality television competition series “Ink Master,” entered a no contest plea to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter last month, officials said. He was originally charged with murder in connection with the crash and faced 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

The May 10 crash left YouTuber Corey La Barrie dead on his 25th birthday, after Silva sped through Valley Village in his sports car and lost control, veered off the road and crashed into a stop sign and a tree, according to the the L.A. Police Department.

Both men were taken to a hospital, where La Barrie died.

In announcing Silva’s arrest in May, police described the incident as being a DUI crash. But he did not face charges related to a DUI. The DA’s office said the sentencing was a result of a negotiated plea deal, but provided no further details.

La Barrie’s mother, Lissa Harrison, wrote on Instagram that her son died after getting into a car with a drunken driver and that the “accident killed him instantly.”

La Barrie’s last tweet thanking fans for their birthday wishes went viral the day after the crash, as fans mourned the internet personality.