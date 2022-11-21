A Cerritos man faces federal charges for running a large-scale operation that sold fentanyl on the darknet, Department of Justice officials announced Monday.

Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment charging him with numerous narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a life sentence in federal prison.

Hampton was allegedly active on nine darknet marketplaces where he used the name “Narco710,” officials detailed.

He was arrested Nov. 2 after several federal agencies served search warrants and found 450 pounds of suspected narcotics, six pill-press machines — some of which were capable of producing thousands of pills per hour — and illegal firearms that included assault rifles and a suspected machine gun. Agents also found more than 20,000 multi-colored pills containing fentanyl — so-called “skittles” — manufactured to resemble oxycodone pills.

Hampton’s organization allegedly obtained bulk fentanyl and operated labs in Inglewood and Compton that used high-speed pill presses to create fake pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. They then allegedly sold millions of pills to thousands of customers on the darknet.

The indictment accuses Hampton of selling nearly $2 million worth of narcotics on just two darknet marketplaces that he and his co-conspirators controlled.

Hampton is being held without bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Wednesday.

Federal law enforcement officials on Monday detailed their ongoing efforts to eliminate organizations like Hampton’s from mass producing fake pills that contain fentanyl.

Aside from public outreach and efforts like the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign, officials continue target street-level dealers who sell products that have led to fentanyl poisoning, as well as those who traffic wholesale quantities of fentanyl and counterfeit pharmaceutical pills produced by drug cartels.

“Violent drug cartels, specifically the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, are deliberately pushing deadly fentanyl into our communities with complete disregard for human lives in an effort to maximize their profits,” DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner said. “Drug poisonings and drug-caused deaths are affecting families across the nation and killing Americans, teens and adults, at historic rates. We are targeting any individual responsible in the drug supply chain – from high-level drug traffickers to street level dealers – who deceptively sell this poison and create further addiction.”