You’d be surprised how much car technology is on display at CES 2024. Also, boats, bikes and anything else that gets people around!

“It is a once in a hundred-year revolution in mobility and it’s just so cool to see that happening and so many companies embracing it,” said Emily Dreibelbis, EV reporter at PCMag.com.

Honda, long an EV holdout, unveiled two concept electric vehicles. The Saloon and Space-Hub. They are very futuristic-looking.

“The first ones the production versions are going to hit dealers in 2026, they’re promising super thin lightweight batteries, charging in 10 to 15 minutes, less degradation,” said Dreibelbis.

Vietnam-based Vinfast announced it will release its mini-SUV, the VF3 in the U.S.

They also showed off a concept pickup truck called Wild. Both are all electric.

Amazon is getting into the ride-sharing business with Zoox!

They’ve designed a fully autonomous vehicle with no human controls. There are four seats inside and the car can move in either direction. The lights on either side can change from white to red.

Safety is foundational at Zoox. We have been testing and validating our systems for years, both with simulation on test tracks and then with modified Toyota Highliners that have our software and all of our sensors on them,” said Philip Pierce of Zoox.

Las Vegas will get the service first later this year.

Another car making moves is the Hyundai Mobis Mobian.

It features wheels that turn in various directions, letting you do all kinds of maneuvers.

Pebble Flow is an all-electric travel trailer. It has automatic hitching and you can move it from your phone.

You can see the design cues from former Apple and Tesla engineers, like smart windows that go from transparent to opaque instantly.

There’s an onboard battery, solar and motor assistance.

Finally, forget about learning how to dock a boat. Brunswick is introducing an auto-docking technology.

I tried it out using a simulator and it’s very easy. Just get close to a dock, choose a slip and the autonomous docking system does the rest.

“We want to reduce barriers to entry, get people on the water, make the experience as seamless as possible. We know that docking is one of those experiences that gives boaters a lot of anxiety so it quite frankly makes the boating experience easier,” said Brenna Preisser of the Brunswick Corporation.

If you’ve always wanted a boat, but were afraid to dock it, now you have no excuse.