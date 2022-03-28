An employee at Chaffey College was taken into custody on campus by police Monday.

The employee, whose name and position was not released by the school, was arrested by Rancho Cucamonga police officers for undisclosed crimes.

Officials for Chaffey College said in a tweet Monday afternoon that the unidentified employee was detained, but that there was no threat to the campus community. The school also said that the arrest was shown during a live broadcast on social media.

In another tweet, officials at Chaffey College said they “cannot make comments pertaining to any employees as it is a personnel matter.”

In a letter addressed to staff and the student body, superintendent Henry D. Shannon said the school district is cooperating with law enforcement and is working to ensure the campus community is safe.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident but was unable to release specifics regarding the arrest Monday night.

Chaffey College is a public community college in Rancho Cucamonga that serves students throughout San Bernardino and Riverside counties.