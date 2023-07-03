One person was killed and several others were injured in a wrong-way, head-on crash that was allegedly caused by a DUI driver along the 71 Freeway in Pomona Sunday night, police said.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. on the highway north of Rio Ranch Road, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Responding officers found that a flatbed tow truck heading north had been struck by another vehicle, causing the tow truck to jump the center divider into southbound traffic.

A family in a minivan that was heading south then crashed head-on into the tow truck, causing serious injuries to several people inside, police said.

The victims were taken to a hospital, but one, described only as a man, later died from his injuries.

The driver of the original vehicle that struck the tow truck, identified as 33-year-old Mark Shoemate of Aliso Viejo, was determined to be driving impaired and was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

He was arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.

A SigAlert was issued for both sides of the highway between Mission Boulevard and Rio Rancho road until around 9 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to call 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048.