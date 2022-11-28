Expect a change in the weather this week as clouds and drizzle make a possible return to the Southland Monday with a good chance of showers arriving Thursday or Friday.

A weak weather system moves in Monday to bring cooler temperatures and early morning clouds.

Forecasters are calling for a small chance of light rain or drizzle across the Los Angeles area through Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Overall, just a tenth of an inch of rain or less is expected with this system but residents should notice the return of fall-like conditions.

Wind advisories are in place Monday and continue into early Tuesday morning for parts of the Antelope Valley, Riverside County mountains and San Bernardino County mountains.

A better chance for rain arrives Thursday when another storm system moves through the region.

KTLA’s storm tracker forecasts rain arriving around 5 p.m. Thursday with a large burst of showers hitting Friday morning.

A second wave is expected to bring another burst of rain Saturday night.

Rainfall totals are expected to remain between 1 to 2 inches across the coatal and valley locations with up to 4 inches possible in the mountains, according to the weather service.

Snow levels are likely begin above 6,000 feet but could lower as the system moves through.