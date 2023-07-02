Firefighters were working to contain a slow moving and hard to reach wildfire in Arcadia on Sunday, authorities announced.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of the Chantry Fire, burning in the Santa Anita Canyon, north of the dam on the east side of the canyon, at around 4 p.m.

The two-acre fire was burning in “sparse fuels” in the 2020 Bobcat Fire area. By 5 p.m., the fire had grown to just under 4 acres in steep, rocky terrain with high temperatures making it difficult for crews to access the area, officials with the Angeles National Forest Service said.

By 7:30 p.m., officials reported that the crews had managed 50% containment, thanks to hotshot crews with the United State Forestry Service, as well as L.A. County hand-crews and water dropping helicopters supporting the ground crews.

The Chantry Fire in Arcadia, seen here in rocky, steep terrain, on July 2, 2023. (@firechiefanf)

Officials did say there was an evacuation warning in place for recreational cabins and several other buildings in that area of the forest but did not provide any additional details.

Some 200 firefighters, 10 engines, five hand-crews, two bulldozers, three water specialized vehicles used to bring water to fire engines, five helicopters, two air tankers and one air attack have been deployed to fight the fire, authorities said.

Sierra Madre and Arcadia Fire Departments assisted with the incident.

So far, no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.