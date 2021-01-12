Chapman University law professor under fire for speaking at rally ahead of U.S. Capitol storming

Chapman University law professor John Eastman has faced a public rebuke from the college for his participation in the rally that preceded last week’s storming of the U.S. Captiol.

Eastman, a well-known conservative legal scholar, has long been involved in the president’s legal challenges to the election. He spoke alongside President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani at last Wednesday’s “March to Save America” rally that preceded the violence that unfolded on Capitol Hill.

University President Daniele Struppa condemned Eastman’s involvement in a statement, calling his actions “in direct opposition to the values and beliefs of our institution.”

Many of Eastman’s colleagues are calling for his termination, but Struppa in a second statement said the professor can’t be fired unless he’s convicted of a felony or disbarred.

