Chapman University law professor who spoke at Trump Capitol rally won’t be fired

Chapman University professor John Eastman stands next to Rudy Giuliani during a rally near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Chapman University’s president says he cannot and will not fire a professor and former law school dean amid growing campus calls for action against the faculty member’s participation in a pro-Trump rally during which he made claims about election fraud on the day a violent mob stormed the Capitol.

“I am not the Emperor of Chapman University, nor am I the Supreme Leader of Chapman University. I am the President of the university, and as such, I am bound by laws and processes that are clearly spelled out in our Faculty Manual,” Daniele Struppa said in a statement.

John Eastman, an endowed professor and constitutional law scholar at Chapman, spoke alongside Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani at the “Save America” rally Jan. 6, citing “secret folders” in ballot machines that were used to skew vote totals.

“They were unloading the ballots from that secret folder, matching them, matching them to the unvoted voter, and voilà, we have enough votes to barely get over the finish line,” Eastman said at the Jan. 6 rally. “We saw it happen in real time last nightand it happened on Nov. 3rd as well.” Two Democrats won U.S. Senate seats in closely contested runoff elections Jan. 5.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.