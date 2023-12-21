Amid a disappointing season, the Los Angeles Chargers got creative to help a bright spot on the team be recognized for his accomplishments.

Kicker Cameron Dicker is hoping to make the Pro Bowl, and he and the team put together a parody of a personal injury lawyer advertisement to garner attention.

“Dicker the Kicker” has made 95% of his field goals and all of his point-after touchdown attempts this season, something the video highlights while he stands in front of a waving American flag in an ill-fitting suit.

“If you or a loved one has been victimized by missed field goals causing you personal pain and suffering, vote Cameron Dicker to the Pro Bowl without delay,” the video’s ticker reads.

Dicker punctuates his promises, including that in “rain, sleet or snow, this leg is ready to go,” with high kicks and onomatopoeic visuals and sound effects reminiscent of a comic book or retro superhero TV show.

“Go to chargers.com/vote to send me and my leg to kick for you,” the former Texas Longhorn adds.