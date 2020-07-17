Charges dropped against woman in connection with beating, robbery of 80-year-old man in Lancaster

Charges have been dropped against a woman in connection with the brutal beating and robbery of an 80-year-old man at a Lancaster grocery store, officials said Friday.

Damaris Wade, left, and Tamika White, right, are seen in photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Tamika White, 33, was facing one count of acting as an accessory after the fact in helping conceal the robbery of victim Roberto Flores Lopez on July 8.

She was not at the scene of the attack, officials said.

Prosecutors were also seeking a sentencing enhancement for White, saying she was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in 2014.

It is not immediately clear why the case against White was dismissed.

“No reason was given on the record,” Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Greg Risling said in an email to KTLA.

Her boyfriend, Damaris Wade, also known as “Papa Cill,” has been charged with attempted murder, elder abuse and second-degree robbery in connection with the attack.

He also faces a special circumstance allegation of causing great bodily injury to a victim over 70 years old. Wade, 22, was previously convicted of burglary in 2016 and also faces a sentencing enhancement for that conviction.

He remains in custody on more than $1.5 million bail.

Wade allegedly assaulted Lopez and stole his wallet in the restroom of the Superior Grocers near the intersection of Avenue J and Challenger Way.

Roberto Flores Lopez is seen in an undated photo shared by his family.

Lopez’s family has said that the assailant continued to kick the victim after he handed over his wallet. He was found bleeding on the floor by someone who later went into the restroom, his son told KTLA.

Lopez suffered multiple broken ribs and facial injuries, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The couple was arrested July 11, a day after sheriff’s officials identified them as suspects.

Lopez’s grandson started a GoFundMe to help his family with hospital bills. As of Friday afternoon, it had raised more than $55,000 of its $60,000 goal.