Charges filed against 17-year-old driver in fatal West L.A. Lamborghini crash

A woman was killed and a teenager was hospitalized in a West Los Angeles car crash on Feb. 17, 2021. (KTLA)

Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a teenage driver involved in a high-speed crash that killed a woman in West L.A. in February.

In a statement, Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney, said his office could not release more information because the case involves juvenile proceedings. An arraignment is scheduled for April 23.

Monique Munoz, 32, was killed when a speeding Lamborghini slammed into her vehicle in the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 17, according to LAPD Capt. Brian Wendling.

Her vehicle was almost split in half.

