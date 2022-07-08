Six Colombians have been charged with burglary and criminal conspiracy after a series of thefts in Ventura County, District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced in a Friday press release.

Laura Maria Gaona Espinosa, 25, 34-year-old Yesid Garzon Herrera, 24-year-old Kevin Andres Parra Nino, 37-year-old Brayan Giraldo Taborda, 36-year-old Johan Martin Rivera Zambrano and 35-year-old John Jaruvy Zambrano are all “suspected members of a South American Theft Group,” the press release said.

The alleged thieves struck at least three times in May and June, the first of which took place at about 4:40 p.m. on May 20 in Camarillo, when a resident “reported seeing three suspects in dark clothing and face masks running out the front door of a neighbor’s residence,” the release said.

Though no suspects were found after that burglary, authorities tied the theft to a Kia Sedona.

The Sedona was spotted again on May 26, when Espinosa approached a Thousand Oaks home with a DoorDash bag and knocked on the door. When no one answered, Espinosa returned to the Kia and two men dressed in black jumped the home’s fence and tried to open a door with a screwdriver.

The break-in attempt set off the home’s alarm, and the two men fled, authorities said.

On June 28, the group struck again in Thousand Oaks, the release said. This time, Espinosa impersonated a flower delivery person, which the home’s resident then reported to authorities as suspicious.

Deputies stopped the Sedona and another car, a Nissan SUV, and in the van found flowers, a DoorDash bag and “numerous gloves and black face masks,” the release said.

Espinosa, Herrera, Nino, Taborda, and Johan Zambrano were arrested in connection with the May burglaries, while all six people were arrested in connection with the June burglary.

All six pleaded not guilty in Ventura County Superior Court on July 7, and they are due back in court on July 12.

Espinosa, Herrera, Nino, Taborda, and John Zambrano are all being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, while Johan Zambrano’s bail is set at $30,000.