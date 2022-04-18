Charges have been filed against a Victorville store owner suspected of shooting a 9-year-old girl as he chased after shoplifters last week, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Marquel Michael James Cockrell, 20, was charged with assault with a firearm, use of a firearm, personal infliction of great bodily injury, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a loaded non-registered handgun on person or in a vehicle, the DA’s office stated.

Victorville police said Cockrell, the co-owner of Sole Addicts shoe store, fired multiple rounds at a pair of shoplifters inside the Mall of Victor Valley on April 12 but struck a young girl who was taking photos with an Easter Bunny.

“Cockrell’s shots missed the shoplifters and instead hit the 9-year-old female victim,” police said following the shooting.

The girl was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment. A family member of the victim said she was going to be OK.

Cockrell fled the area but was later found and arrested in Primm, Nevada.

He has been extradited back to California, where he is currently in custody, the DA’s Office stated.

Cockrell is scheduled to be arraigned later Monday at the Rancho Cucamonga Superior Courthouse.