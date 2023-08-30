Authorities are expected to announce charges Wednesday against a man suspected of driving a speeding vehicle that crashed into a fully occupied Uber, killing three passengers, in the Westmont area of Los Angeles earlier this month.

The driver who allegedly T-boned the Uber while traveling at a speed near 90 mph has been identified as Gregory Black, 31.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the Westmont area of L.A. near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Century Boulevard. (ANG)

Black was driving a white Mercedes-Benz and apparently ran a red light before hitting the dark-colored Uber vehicle that was transporting four passengers.

Three of those passengers, including two who were sisters, were killed in the crash.

The three women were identified as Juvelyn Arroyo, 23, Veronica Amezola, 23, and Kimberly Izquierdo, 27.

A GoFundMe has been established to help cover funeral expenses for the two sisters, as well as a separate one for Arroyo.

The Uber driver and the fourth passenger were hospitalized in stable condition after the crash.

Police will announce charges, possibly vehicular manslaughter, against Black during a 10 a.m. news conference.

Investigators are also expected to provide further details about what led up to the crash.