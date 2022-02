Celebrities and former football stars teamed up in Baldwin Hills Tuesday night for a special football charity event that benefits kids with special needs.

It’s called the Stars and Stripes Bowl and it gives hundreds of Los Angeles-based kids the opportunity to play flag football against NFL legends and some of the biggest names in entertainment.

A second game featured NFL greats as they went head-to-head with wounded warriors.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 8, 2022.