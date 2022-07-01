Miles Bridges, a forward for the Charlotte Hornets, was arrested in Los Angeles this week on suspicion of domestic violence, police announced Friday.

Bridges was taken into custody Wednesday at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division in Del Rey.

The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred Monday in West Los Angeles, police said without elaborating.

Bridges was booked on suspicion of felony intimate partner violence with injury and his bail was set at $130,000.

Police did not release any further information, but Bridges’ wife, Mychelle Johnson, posted photos of her injuries on Instagram, CNN reported.

She said she was left with a concussion, a fractured nose and wrist, as well as a torn eardrum and torn muscles in her neck.

In her post, Johnson said she no longer wanted to be silent to “protect others.”

“I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life,” Johnson’s post reads. “I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK.”