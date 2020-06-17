Chatsworth man gets 1 day in jail after pleading no contest to intentionally running over, killing 2 peacocks: DA

A 61-year-old man accused of killing two peacocks in Chatsworth by intentionally running them over with his pickup truck will spend one day in jail after pleading no contest to charges in the case, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Floyd Belton is seen in a booking photo released Aug. 13, 2019, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Floyd Michael Belton of Chatsworth entered the pleas to two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On the evening of July 25, 2019, Belton fatally struck the peacocks — a male and a female — with his Ford F-150 truck, according to prosecutors. The incident took place in the Chatsworth Lake Manor area.

Belton received a sentence of three years of summary probation, a DA’s news release stated.

The terms include spending one day in jail, a 10-year ban on owning animals with the exception of his dog and completing 48 sessions of animal abuse counseling. He’s also been ordered to donate $1,000 to the Pasadena Humane Society, and do 45 days of work for Caltrans or make an additional donation of $3,600.

Belton was initially charged with two counts of animal cruelty with a special allegation that he used a vehicle as a deadly and dangerous weapon.

He would’ve faced a maximum possible sentence of five years in county jail if convicted on the original charges.