A homeless encampment in Chatsworth has drawn the ire of residents and business owners, with some claiming the Metrolink station in the area is becoming a new Skid Row.

Posts on social media show a sign reading “Chatsworth Skid Row” and encouraging the public to contact Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

The outrage comes just weeks after a man was struck in the face with a machete in what appears to have been a random attack at the station.

Horvath has previously stated that homelessness is her district’s “No. 1 issue” and she is working to increase access to mental health and homeless services.

A homeless encampment near the Chatsworth Metrolink station, shown on June 1, 2023, has riled residents. (KTLA)

A homeless encampment near the Chatsworth Metrolink station, shown on June 1, 2023, has riled residents. (KTLA)

A homeless encampment near the Chatsworth Metrolink station, shown on June 1, 2023, has riled residents. (KTLA)

A homeless encampment near the Chatsworth Metrolink station, shown on June 1, 2023, has riled residents. (KTLA)

And the Metrolink station isn’t the only Chatsworth location where the issue of homelessness is riling up the community.

At letssavechatsworth.com, blame is placed on the Los Angeles City Council for trying to create “A NEW SKID ROW” near Chatsworth Park Elementary School, located only a few blocks from the Metrolink station.

Chatsworth’s “country charm and beautiful nature trails” will be destroyed if the council “succeeds in dumping immeasurable numbers of ADDICTED SINGLE ADULTS standing idle on every street,” the website claims.