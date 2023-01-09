Two people were taken to the hospital Monday night after their vehicle, along with another, fell into a sinkhole in Chatsworth, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Calls about the sinkhole, located at 11414 Iverson Road, near the 118 Freeway, came in at around 7:20 p.m.

A total of four people were initially trapped in the sinkhole, but two of them were able to exit their vehicle uninjured before first responders arrived, LAFD said in a news release.

The road, which was continuing to “sluff and deteriorate” required crews to secure the vehicles from further shifting and make an immediate rescue.

“Firefighters conducted a high angle rope rescue operation, using the aerial ladder, and safely extricated both patients,” the release stated.

Authorities further noted that sinkhole is “fully cutting across southbound lanes of Iverson Road,” and that the entire road is compromised.

The scene was handed over to law enforcement for a full road closure.