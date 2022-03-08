Where to find cheapest gas prices in the Los Angeles area

Gas prices have skyrocketed past $5 per gallon across Southern California amid ongoing supply chain issues and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The average price per gallon of regular gasoline climbed to a record $5.44 statewide Tuesday, up from $5.34 just a day ago, according to AAA.

Southern Californians looking to shave some money off their bills at the pumps can use GasBuddy to find gas stations near them with the lowest prices.

As of Tuesday, the website listed the Noil USA station at in 1234 W. Cowles St. in Long Beach as having the lowest prices in the Los Angeles area. The price of a gallon of regular was listed at $4.74 if paying with cash, or $4.84 with card.

Here are the top 10 gas stations with the lowest prices in the L.A. area as of Tuesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy:

Noil USA station at 1234 W. Cowles St. in Long Beach ( $4.74)

Rocket Oil at 1701 W Anaheim St. in Long Beach ($4.79)

Gas 4 Menos at 989 N. Garey Ave. in Pomona ($4.79)

SC Fuels at 15914 Avalon Blvd. in Compton ($4.83)

76 at 11515 S Atlantic Ave. in Lynwood ($4.84)

Sam’s Club at 1399 Artesia Blvd. in Gardena ($4.89)

Sam’s Club at 603 S Placentia Ave. in Fullerton ($4.89)

Costco at 14501 Hindry Ave. in Hawthorne ($4.94)

Sam’s Club at 7480 Carson St. in Long Beach ($4.96)

Mobil at 350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. in Diamond Bar ($5.59)

Drivers in different cities can find the cheapest gas stations in their area by selecting a city on GasBuddy’s website here. The GasBuddy app also lets users find the gas stations with the lowest prices near them.

Google Maps also usually lists the price of regular gas when displaying search results for area gas stations.

The Automobile Club advises Californians to save money on gas by making sure their tires are properly maintained, avoiding “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations, slowing down and driving at the speed limit, using cruise control on highways, minimizing the use of air conditioning, removing unnecessary bulky items from their cars and avoiding extended idling to warm up the engine.