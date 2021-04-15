Cheerleading coach arrested in Upland on suspicion of sexually assaulting minor

Gilberto “Gibby” Angulo is shown in a photo released by Upland Police Department on April 15, 2021.

Upland police have arrested a cheerleading coach on suspicion of sexual assaulting a minor, officials said Thursday.

Gilberto “Gibby” Angulo, of Montebello, is accused of several felonies in connection with the assault, Upland Police Chief Darren Goodman said in a tweet.

Angulo, 27, worked as a cheerleading coach at training centers in Covina and South El Monte.

It is unclear why he was arrested in Upland.

Police said no additional victims have been discovered.

No further details about the alleged crime were released Thursday.

