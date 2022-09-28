Move over boring old corndogs. There’s a new pup in town and they come straight from the streets of Korea.

Originally called “hasdogeu” or “hot dog” in Korean, these wonderful “cheat treats” differ from the classic American corndogs in that they consist of spicy sausage, or a block of mozzarella cheese, or half and half, if you can’t make up your mind (which is the way to go in my humble opinion.)

Then, they are coated in rice-flour batter, panko bread crumbs and your choice of toppings which at Mochinut, can range from Hot Cheeto dust, potatoes and even crunchy cereal.

Mochinut, however, doesn’t stop there. They have rapidly expanded across Southern California due to their unique, diverse and beloved menu items. Aside from their K-dogs, they also serve up mochi-donuts which originated in Hawaii and combine American donuts with Japanese mochi. The donuts are unique in their shape and texture. They have a light, crispy coating and are chewy on the inside.

The El Segundo Mochinut also houses a twin kitchen, where they serve up Vietnamese fusion cuisine from El Senudo. The menu ranges from bulgogi fries, beef rib pho, Taiwanese fried chicken, saltado plates and so much more.

Visit the Mochinut/El Se-nudo twin kitchen at 747 N Douglas St B, El Segundo, CA 90245.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.