A bill that would ban certain additives used in popular candies and processed food has been signed into California law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.

The ban would affect certain candies such as Skittles, Peeps, Hot Tamales and Dubble Bubble Twist Gum along with thousands of other food products.

Authored by Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino), AB 418 prohibits the manufacture, sale and distribution of foods that contain Red Dye No. 3, potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil, or propylparaben. Officials hailed the bill as a “first-of-its-kind legislation” in the U.S.

Gabriel’s office says the bill would not lead to any products coming off the shelves, but would simply require manufacturers to adjust their formulas.

“The use of the banned chemicals has already been banned in the 27 nations in the European Union (EU) as well as many other countries due to scientific research linking them to significant health harms, including cancer, reproductive issues, and behavioral and developmental issues in children,” Gabriel said.

“Thank you Governor @GavinNewsom for signing the CA Food Safety Act – our landmark bill to ban four toxic and dangerous chemicals from use in food! #AB418 is a nation-leading, bipartisan bill that will protect our kids and families from harmful chemicals,” Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel wrote in a Tweet on Oct. 7, 2023.

Many major brands and manufacturers – including Coke, Pepsi, Gatorade, and Panera – have voluntarily stopped using the additives prohibited under AB 418, known as The California Food Safety Act, due to concerns about their impact on human health, Gabriel’s office said.

In 1990, the FDA banned red dye No. 3 from cosmetics after it was linked to cancer in animals. Gabriel saw that as clear evidence that the agency had been too slow to act.

“The FDA looked at red dye no. 3, looked at the research and the science, and said, ‘This is a carcinogen.’ Yet 33 years later, it’s still in our food supply, and it just kind of blows your mind.”

The new bill will delay the implementation of any ban until 2027 to allow food companies enough time to negotiate new contracts and make the necessary recipe changes.

Gabriel said there was enough support to advance the bill as originally drafted, but a fifth chemical, titanium dioxide, was dropped in an effort to obtain more widespread bipartisan support.

Titanium dioxide is a color additive that makes products more “visually appealing” and helps prevent pigment from losing its luster over time. The ingredient’s exclusion from the bill, however, means that Skittles and other candies that use the chemical won’t have to make any changes or recipe tweaks to be compliant with California law.

“Things like this aren’t partisan. They’re common sense,” said former Governor and sports and fitness icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, who endorsed AB 418 in his daily Pump Club Newsletter. “I’m a small government guy. But I’ve also seen that sometimes, in a world where every big industry has an army of lobbyists, and our kids have no one fighting for them, government has to step in.”

