Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to Rancho Park Monday night after receiving reports of an “oil-like” substance seeping up from the ground, authorities said.

Calls about the incident, located in the 2800 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard, came in just before 6 p.m., according to an LAFD news release.

A portion of Sepulveda Boulevard under the 405 Freeway has been closed as a result of the cleanup and investigation.

While officials called for a vacuum truck and sand, crews “used soil from the side of the road to control the spread of the yet-to-be-identified ‘oil like’ substance that continues to seep out of the ground,” LAFD said.

Crews attempt to mitigate an “oil-like” substance seeping up from the ground in West L.A. April 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Oil-like substance seen seeping up from the ground in West L.A. April 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Oil-like substance seen seeping up from the ground in West L.A. April 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Crews attempt to mitigate an “oil-like” substance seeping up from the ground in West L.A. April 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Authorities also said that several other agencies have been contacted, including street services, watershed and parties who may be responsible for the substance.

“There is no anticipated widespread public hazard,” LAFD said, though an estimated 500-1,000 gallons of the oil-like substance has come up from the ground so far.

Motorists in the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes while crews are working at the site.