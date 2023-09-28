Some type of chemical leak at Cal State Dominguez Hills in Carson sent two school workers to the hospital Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were sent to the campus located at 1000 E. Victoria St. around 1:30 a.m., a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed.

A hazmat crew was called to CSU Dominguez Hills on Sept. 28, 2023. (KTLA)

School security personnel as well as a cleaning official opened the door to the chemistry lab on the third floor and felt ill after inhaling a substance, the spokesperson said.

The workers were taken to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

The fire department remained at the scene to determine what the substance was.